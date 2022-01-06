News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

New safety system bids to 'prevent crime' at railway crossing

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:31 AM January 6, 2022
Updated: 11:51 AM January 6, 2022
Ramsey Road railway crossing in Whittlesey

New red light safety equipment plans are being proposed for the railway crossing on Ramsey Road in Whittlesey. - Credit: FDC Planning Portal

A new red light system which aims to "prevent crime" and improve public and passenger safety is being proposed at a town railway crossing. 

Network Rail want to install red light safety equipment (RLSE) on the northern and southern side of the Ramsey Road crossing in Whittlesey. 

It plans to install columns six metres in height and an adjacent 700m high steel feeder pillar on each side of the crossing within a 24 square-metre site. 

"The southern side will include a safety fence as a precaution for/during camera maintenance to ensure workers do not fall into the ‘gully’ behind them,” said Network Rail.   

"The fence will be approximately one metre high and have a steel aesthetic.” 

The RLSE will also consist of three cameras to provide an overview of an incident, recognise registration number plates and monitor traffic signals at the crossing. 

Network Rail say that the plans “will not have an unacceptable adverse impact on the amenity or character of the local area. 

Red light safety equipment diagram for Ramsey Road crossing, Whittlesey

Plans for red light safety equipment have been submitted at the railway crossing on Ramsey Road in Whittlesey. Pictured is a diagram of the proposals. - Credit: FDC Planning Portal

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorists face diversions due to A142 bridge closure
  2. 2 Fenland Council queries East Cambs £6.5m crematorium
  3. 3 Care home named ‘excellent’ in recent ADASS report
  1. 4 Drug dealer had cannabis plants worth £52k growing in cupboard
  2. 5 Office block branded ‘an over-imposing dark monstrosity’ 
  3. 6 ‘Progress is good’ - Fenland stations project close to completion
  4. 7 New safety system bids to 'prevent crime' at railway crossing
  5. 8 Drug dealing suspects arrested in police raid
  6. 9 Parish councillor dies in ‘freak accident’
  7. 10 Library opens on New Year's Eve to supply Covid-19 lateral flow test kits

“The proposed RLSE will help to prevent crime occurring on the highway network and reduce level crossing risk.  

“This will help to improve the safety of the general public and railway passengers.” 

Planning
Fenland District Council
Whittlesey News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Reason Homes plan new estate at Doddington

Fenland District Council

Viability study challenges ‘affordable’ housing requirement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CCTV shows the man who was allegedly involved in the theft of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington.

Cambs Live News

Fuel worth £55 stolen from Fenland garage

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith

Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
restaurateur John McGinn

Cambs Live News

Pub wins massive support for New Year’s Eve party

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon