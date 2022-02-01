Plans have been proposed to change the use of a caravan park at Purls Bridge Drove, Manea to include six static caravans. - Credit: FDC Planning Portal

Plans to install static caravans at a village caravan park in a bid to “provide a wider sustainability benefit” have been proposed.

Morton & Hall Consulting Limited want to change the use of a caravan park on Purls Bridge Drove near Manea to allow for six static caravans.

A flood risk assessment from Ellingham Consulting Ltd, on behalf of the applicant, said the site already has permission for use of land for the parking of “up to six touring caravans.

“The proposed development consists of a change of use from touring caravans to six static caravans, which will be for holiday use.”

The existing caravan park site at Purls Bridge Drove near Manea. - Credit: FDC Planning Portal

The static caravans will have a small decking area with associated parking on the site, which was approved for the use of touring caravans in 1985.

Ellingham Consulting Ltd said the site, on land east of Purls Bridge Drove, “will provide a wider sustainability benefit.”

And although there is a “low actual risk of flooding”, they ask for each static caravan to be “a minimum of 0.6m above surrounding ground levels” to mitigate flooding risks.