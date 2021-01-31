Published: 1:34 PM January 31, 2021

Derek Coleman, 43, was reported missing from his home in Stanground at about 11am yesterday (January 30) - Credit: Cambs Police

Police say they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for a man who has not been seen for three days.

Derek Coleman, 43, was reported missing from his home in Stanground at about 11am yesterday (January 30), but has not been seen since Thursday (January 28).

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare,” said a police spokesperson.

Derek is described as 6’2”, slim build and with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, black trainers and a dark coloured jacket with a white trim on the sleeves.

DC Alicia Yorke said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was seen Derek since Thursday, has information about his whereabouts or who has heard from him to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone who has seen Derek or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident 151 of January 30.