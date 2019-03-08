Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared 'for worst case scenario' following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

In a statement, Co-operative Travel - that has branches in Fenland - announced today they have been preparing "for the worst case scenario".

"Customers who were yet to travel on their holiday -we have been preparing for the worst case scenario we find ourselves in," said the statement.

"We have already researched potential alternative holidays for our customers.

"It may not be possible to get the same holiday or the same price, but we will do everything possible to get you sorted as quickly as possible."]

The company added: "In order to secure a replacement holiday, you will need to pay again and process your claim with Thomas Cook separately.

"You will need to claim a refund of the money paid from the Air Travel Trust, a scheme which has provided protection to UK holidaymakers for a long time and is experienced in dealing with the failure of large and small Tour Operators.

"Of course, we will assist our customers with any form completion."