‘Antidote’ podcast launched by ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire DJs to help people through coronavirus pandemic

Stainton and Barbour�s Antidote podcast was launched to help people through the doom and gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Archive Archant

“People need to laugh in the face of adversity”, says ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Paul Stainton who has launched a podcast to help people through the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Stainton. Picture: Archant Archive Paul Stainton. Picture: Archant Archive

Teaming up with a fellow former BBC DJ, Paul has joined Ronnie Barbour to form the Stainton and Barbour’s Antidote, a free online phone-in podcast on Anchor FM.

Each day, Paul and Ronnie entertain listeners with a dose of news and entertainment as they feel there is “a requirement for light alongside the shade”.

Paul said: “The idea is that amidst all the facts, figures, doom and gloom there is a requirement for light alongside the shade - people need to laugh in the face of adversity.”

There are already six episodes online, ranging 15 to 30-minute shows with the latest episode titled ‘Bob Pele....Corn Beef Contraband...Big in Mablethorpe’.

Paul joked: “We were both a bit bored and can’t get jobs in radio anywhere, despite being award winning and very handsome.”

To stream the podcast, visit: www.anchor.fm/ronnie-barbour

Ronnie Barbour. Picture: Archant Archive Ronnie Barbour. Picture: Archant Archive

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk