‘Antidote’ podcast launched by ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire DJs to help people through coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 15:35 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 24 March 2020
“People need to laugh in the face of adversity”, says ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Paul Stainton who has launched a podcast to help people through the coronavirus pandemic.
Teaming up with a fellow former BBC DJ, Paul has joined Ronnie Barbour to form the Stainton and Barbour’s Antidote, a free online phone-in podcast on Anchor FM.
Each day, Paul and Ronnie entertain listeners with a dose of news and entertainment as they feel there is “a requirement for light alongside the shade”.
Paul said: “The idea is that amidst all the facts, figures, doom and gloom there is a requirement for light alongside the shade - people need to laugh in the face of adversity.”
There are already six episodes online, ranging 15 to 30-minute shows with the latest episode titled ‘Bob Pele....Corn Beef Contraband...Big in Mablethorpe’.
Paul joked: “We were both a bit bored and can’t get jobs in radio anywhere, despite being award winning and very handsome.”
To stream the podcast, visit: www.anchor.fm/ronnie-barbour
