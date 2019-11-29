Poignant messages held up to camera as Ruth Neave launches silent campaign to urge her son's killer to come forward

Ruth Neave (pictured left) with husband Gary and (inset) her son Rikki, Ruth has launched a new, poignant campaign to find her son's murderer. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

The mother of murdered schoolboy Rikki Neave opted for a silent, home made video to remind people in Peterborough that her son's killer is still at large.

In a short video she has written poignant reminder messages to echo her thoughts that despite a massive police hunt, the murderer who took Rikki's life in a brutal killing in Peterborough 25 years ago remains free.

Mrs Neave is seen in the armchair of her Cambridgeshire home holding up messages appealing for help to find the killer and emphasising that 'justice for Rikki' is still centre piece of her campaign.

It is 25 years ago almost the day that Rikki went missing before his naked body was found on woodland on the Welland estate in Peterborough.

Only she and her husband Gary know where Rikki is buried but both are regular visitors to his grave - especially on what would have been her son's birthday.

She says she often thinks about how Rikki's life would have turned out and about the family he could never have.

She said: "I wanted him to have grown up and be a good lad and have given me grandchildren.

"When he was little he used to get things out of skips that were broke and take them apart and put them back together and they would work. He had the brains to do anything.

"I could see him with a lovely girl and a few kids and that is what really hurts. I wish he could have grown up to do the nice things in life but that was tragically taken away from us and that's not fair."

She added: "It has had an awful effect on the family. They hate me but it was not me who killed Rikki, so they should blame that person - not me.

"When Rikki died I died. Something inside me died, it felt like having my arm ripped off.

"It's been a real struggle, especially at times like this and at Christmas. For the last 25 years it has been awful and painful and ridiculously terrible to live with.

"When you have something and someone has taken that away - you never get over it but just want to know 'why?'

"It is driving me nuts, it is so infuriating. This person has destroyed lives and has given our family a legacy that we will have to live with."

Ruth, who lived in March for some years before moving to Peterborough, was charged but acquitted of her son's murder.

She now lives quietly with her husband Gary - who she met on a blind date - in the Cambridgeshire countryside.