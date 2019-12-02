Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree on the outskirts of March.

Officers were called to the collision at the Mill Hill roundabout in March to recover the vehicle.

After the crash they said on social media: "You don't need a weather reporter to tell you when it's raining. But some people need the police to tell them to drive to the conditions.

"Please be careful in the fog things can sneak up on you. Currently on scene at Mill Hill roundabout March recovering a vehicle. #DriveToArrive".

The post caused a debate on Faecbook with people saying that drivers should pay more attention to the roads.

One person said: "This is not a bad weather thing - spend enough time on the road and you will see that this is a everyday thing. State of the driving nowadays in this country is terrible."