Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

PUBLISHED: 15:05 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 11 November 2019

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police and Crime Commissioner for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Jason Ablewhite has resigned.

The 47-year-old has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) - following "a referral about a public complaint into conduct".

A spokesperson from Mr Ablewhite's office said: "A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"Jason Ablewhite has today (Monday, November 11) tendered his resignation as Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"It would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment."

Mr Ablewhite was elected into the role in 2016.

The former Conservative leader of Huntingdonshire District Council was the county's second ever elected crime chief.

A IOPC spokesperson said: "The IOPC has started an independent investigation following a referral about a public complaint into the conduct of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire."

