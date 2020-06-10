Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey
PUBLISHED: 15:15 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 10 June 2020
John Elworthy
Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough..
A605, Peterborough
Wednesday 10 June 2020.
Picture; ARCHANT
© Terry Harris
Police are investigating ‘reports of violence” in Whittlesey today that resulted in medics being rushed to the scene.
Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough..
A605, Peterborough
Wednesday 10 June 2020.
Picture; ARCHANT
The incident happened at an address in Peterborough Road.
Police called in paramedics to attend/
A Cambs police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.26am today (10 June) with reports of a violence at an address on Peterborough Road, Whittlesey. “Officers and ambulance crews are currently at the scene. There are not thought to be any serious injuries.
Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough..
A605, Peterborough
Wednesday 10 June 2020.
Picture; ARCHANT Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough..
A605, Peterborough
Wednesday 10 June 2020.
Picture; ARCHANT Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough..
A605, Peterborough
Wednesday 10 June 2020.
Picture; ARCHANT
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.