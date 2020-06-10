Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT © Terry Harris

Police are investigating ‘reports of violence” in Whittlesey today that resulted in medics being rushed to the scene.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

The incident happened at an address in Peterborough Road.

Police called in paramedics to attend/

A Cambs police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.26am today (10 June) with reports of a violence at an address on Peterborough Road, Whittlesey. “Officers and ambulance crews are currently at the scene. There are not thought to be any serious injuries.

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

You may also want to watch: