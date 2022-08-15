News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police 'increasingly concerned' for man missing since early hours yesterday

Katie Woodcock

Published: 5:28 PM August 15, 2022
David Champion, 42, was last seen leaving his home in March in the early hours of yesterday morning (August 14).

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a man who has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning (August 14).

David Champion, 42, was last seen leaving his home in March at 3:30am and hasn't been seen since.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

David is described as bald, 5”5’ and of stocky build. It is not clear what he was wearing at the time he disappeared. 

Detective inspector Nick Heald said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for David’s welfare after he left his home in the early hours of the morning with very few possessions.

“He could have walked quite far so we would urge anyone in the March, Chatteris and wider Fenland areas to keep an eye out for him and call us urgently with any sightings.”

Anyone who has seen David, or who has information concerning his whereabouts, should call 999 immediately quoting incident 132 of 14 August.

