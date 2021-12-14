Kim Hunt, 55, was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday December 4. - Credit: POLICE

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a woman who has been missing for three days.

Kim Hunt, 55, was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday December 4. It is believed she has not returned home since.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kim's welfare and searches are being carried out in the area.

Kim is described as 5’7” tall, of medium build and with mid-length blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Kim or who has information concerning her whereabouts should contact us via 101 or web-chat.