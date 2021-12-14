News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police 'increasingly concerned' for woman missing since Saturday

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:56 AM December 14, 2021
Kim Hunt, 55, was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday December 4.

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a woman who has been missing for three days.

Kim Hunt, 55, was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday December 4. It is believed she has not returned home since.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kim's welfare and searches are being carried out in the area.

Kim is described as 5’7” tall, of medium build and with mid-length blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Kim or who has information concerning her whereabouts should contact us via 101 or web-chat.

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire

