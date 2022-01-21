News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for woman missing since Wednesday

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:42 PM January 21, 2022
Updated: 3:43 PM January 21, 2022
Rose O'Hara, 72, was last seen near her home in Bellamy Court, Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Wednesday January 19.

Rose O'Hara, 72, was last seen near her home in Bellamy Court, Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Wednesday January 19. - Credit: POLICE

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has been missing for two days. 

Rose O’Hara, 72, was last seen near her home in Bellamy Court, Coneygree Road, Stanground, Peterborough on Wednesday January 19.  

It is believed she has not returned home since. 

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Rose’s welfare, particularly due to the cold weather, and searches are being carried out in the local area. 

Rose is described as 5’5” tall, of slim build, and with mid-length brown hair. 

Detective inspector, Lee Levens, said: “We believe Rose may be in and around the Peterborough area and we are keen to make contact with her to make sure she is ok.” 

Anyone who has seen Rose or who has information concerning her whereabouts should contact police via 101 or web chat. 

Most Read

  1. 1 £14.6m school transformation complete after two-year project
  2. 2 Man suffers injuries after A142 morning crash
  3. 3 Glasses smashed and beer poured on pub floor after alcohol refusal
  1. 4 Wife pays tribute to ex-footballer who 'I could always rely on'
  2. 5 WATCH: Emotional tribute to honour and remember crash victim
  3. 6 Teenage moped rider seriously injured in crash
  4. 7 Suspected poachers caught in farmyard raid as cops crackdown continues
  5. 8 Roll up, roll up, for the Fenland Council mini ‘sale of the century’ 
  6. 9 Car travelled wrong way down A1 before triple fatal crash, say police
  7. 10 Zip-shaped mark on Rikki's body came from his anorak – the one used to strangle him, court told 
Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Hawes of Whittlesey attended Peterborough Regional College

Cambs Live News

Inquest concludes 'quiet and happy' teenager took own life

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
This barn conversion located on the outskirts of March, is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes

Video

Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenager, 19, from Wisbech in a County Lines Drug operation

Cambs Live News

Teenager, 19, on County Drug Lines heroin and crack cocaine charge

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A1M

Cambs Live News | Updated

Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon