Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for woman missing since Wednesday
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has been missing for two days.
Rose O’Hara, 72, was last seen near her home in Bellamy Court, Coneygree Road, Stanground, Peterborough on Wednesday January 19.
It is believed she has not returned home since.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Rose’s welfare, particularly due to the cold weather, and searches are being carried out in the local area.
Rose is described as 5’5” tall, of slim build, and with mid-length brown hair.
Detective inspector, Lee Levens, said: “We believe Rose may be in and around the Peterborough area and we are keen to make contact with her to make sure she is ok.”
Anyone who has seen Rose or who has information concerning her whereabouts should contact police via 101 or web chat.
