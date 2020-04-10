Advanced search

Cambridgeshire police issues plea to stay at home over the Easter weekend

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 April 2020

The chief constable of Cambridgeshire Constabulary has once again urged members of the public to comply with the regulations of the government lockdown over the Easter weekend.

Nick Dean has issued the plea to remain indoors, despite temptations brought on by forecasts of warm weather and the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Mr Dean said: “Our message is clear, please continue to stay in and help us save lives.

“We have already had a great response from communities in Cambridgeshire, who are doing their bit to stick to the lockdown restrictions and help us protect our precious NHS.”

Mr Dean warned that officers will take action against those who fail to comply with the rules.

He said: “We will be out across the county over the weekend ensuring people continue to comply.

“Where there are cases where people refuse, we will engage with those people and, if we have to, use the powers available to us.

“People may not think it, but by staying in they are really making a difference. This disease does not discriminate, we are all at risk and we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect people.”

He added: “We have only issued five fines in the past 48 hours which shows the vast majority of people are taking this very seriously, thank you.”

An online form is now available for members of the public to report serious breaches of COVID-19 restrictions. To find out more, visit https://bit.ly/2V8qPol.

