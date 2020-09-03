Advanced search

Updated

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

PUBLISHED: 15:32 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 03 September 2020

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A 67-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug offences, has been charged with common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Gary Wilkes, 67, of Star Lane, Ramsey, was arrested on Thursday and the offences for which he has been charged relate to incidents on August 20.

He will appear before Peterborough magistrates on October 10.

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

A man, 34, also arrested during a day of warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act has been released under investigation.

Police made the arrests during a day of intense activity in the Fens.

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

First port of call was Station Road, Ramsey where officers forced their way into a home with a drugs warrant.

They followed it up with a raid on a caravan in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights.

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Drugs and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have caused significant disruption to the drug market after intercepting eight cannabis farms in Ramsey Heights.

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

“The Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) made the discoveries in lorries, stables, caravans and containers in Middle Drove”.

In total the team seized 163 cannabis plants with a potential yield of up to £136,000 as well as seizing growing equipment including lights and transformers worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICEBusy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Craig Flavell from the RCAT said: “While no arrests have been made, the seizure of these cannabis farms will cause significant disruption and financial loss to those involved.”

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Sergeant Alice Draper said: “Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

“To keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious.”

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Unusual activity could include people coming and going from an address and at odd times of the day and night, strange smells, windows covered up or curtains closed and cars pulling up near a house for a brief period.

If you have noticed any of this type of activity and suspect drug dealing call police on 101.

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and police later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Famous faces hold car boot sale in Cambridgeshire for show on Netflix

Celebrities Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton held a car boot at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Famous faces hold car boot sale in Cambridgeshire for show on Netflix

Celebrities Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton held a car boot at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Latest from the Cambs Times

Father and son join forces in coaching boost for Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech have signed Darryl Veenendaal (left) as a consultant coach and Adam Woods-McGrath (right). Picture: SUPPLIED/WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Anglia in Bloom 2020 Virtual Campaign: ‘Thank You Garden’ wins Best Community Effort

Chatteris British Legion youth officer Becky Cooper with the Thank You Garden which won Best Community Effort at the Anglia in Bloom 2020 Virtual Campaign. Picture: Terry Harris

March Triathlon Club aim for bright season after 2020 campaign in lockdown

March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB

Spare change from Cambs bus ticket sales raises £11,000 for Captain Tom’s charity

The change left over from bus ticket sales across the region has raised more than �11,000 for The Captain Tom Foundation. Picture: Archant/File