Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

A 67-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug offences, has been charged with common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Gary Wilkes, 67, of Star Lane, Ramsey, was arrested on Thursday and the offences for which he has been charged relate to incidents on August 20.

He will appear before Peterborough magistrates on October 10.

A man, 34, also arrested during a day of warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act has been released under investigation.

Police made the arrests during a day of intense activity in the Fens.

First port of call was Station Road, Ramsey where officers forced their way into a home with a drugs warrant.

They followed it up with a raid on a caravan in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights.

Drugs and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have caused significant disruption to the drug market after intercepting eight cannabis farms in Ramsey Heights.

“The Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) made the discoveries in lorries, stables, caravans and containers in Middle Drove”.

In total the team seized 163 cannabis plants with a potential yield of up to £136,000 as well as seizing growing equipment including lights and transformers worth tens of thousands of pounds.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Craig Flavell from the RCAT said: “While no arrests have been made, the seizure of these cannabis farms will cause significant disruption and financial loss to those involved.”

Sergeant Alice Draper said: “Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

“To keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious.”

Unusual activity could include people coming and going from an address and at odd times of the day and night, strange smells, windows covered up or curtains closed and cars pulling up near a house for a brief period.

If you have noticed any of this type of activity and suspect drug dealing call police on 101.

