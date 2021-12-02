Police have closed off the B1098 Upwell Road, Sixteen Foot Bank after a crash. - Credit: Cambs Times Reader

Police have closed off a Fen road after a "serious" crash today (Thursday).

The road between the B1099 Upwell Road and Croft Road, Upwell is shut off after the crash this afternoon.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Due to a serious injury road traffic collision, the Sixteen Foot Bank between the B1099 Upwell Road and Croft Road in Norfolk is closed."

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said fire crews from March and Wisbech were called at around 12.15pm today.

"They arrived to find a collision involving a car and a light goods vehicle on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch," they said.

"Using specialist cutting equipment, they released a male casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

"The crews returned to their stations by 2pm."

One resident said the crash happened near the junction of Upwell Road, Christchurch at about midday and "various emergency services were on site".

Another added: "It's the second incident at this junction in recent weeks.

"Heavy lorries and other traffic is diverting via Christchurch."

More to follow.