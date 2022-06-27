Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 26-year-old

Alex Fitzjohn was last seen in Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" over a missing 26-year-old man from Peterborough.

Alex Fitzjohn was last seen at 10.00am on Friday (June 24), in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jogging bottoms featuring a white stripe, a grey T-shirt and a black rucksack with orange writing.

Mr Fitzjohn is described as 6ft 5in tall, of medium build with brown hair. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Alex to get in touch.

Detective inspector Caroline Scully, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "We know Alex likes to take the bus around Peterborough, Fenland and surrounding areas.

“We’re appealing to anyone who has seen him, has information about his whereabouts or who has heard from him to contact us as a matter of urgency”.

Anyone who has seen Alex, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting incident 148 of June 24.