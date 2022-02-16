News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ after 45-year-old goes missing in Fenland

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:07 PM February 16, 2022
Updated: 12:10 PM February 16, 2022
Missing man Igors Jurgevics stood in front of some flowers.

Igors Jurgevicas from March has been missing since February 14. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 45-year-old from March who has been missing since 5pm on Monday.  

Igors Jurgevicas, who is described as 5’9”, slim build with short blond hair, has not been seen since February 14.  

According to officers, he was last spotted wearing a blue shirt, carrying a black bag and a carrier bag. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Igors is believed to be in the March area and searches are being carried out.”  

Anyone who has seen Igors or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident 169 of September 15. 

