Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris
PUBLISHED: 12:36 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 25 February 2020
Archant
Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Chatteris this morning.
Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY
Police were called at 9.48am today (Tuesday February 25) to reports of concerns for seven men travelling on the A141 near Ely.
You may also want to watch:
Officers attended and stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris.
Those inside the lorry were assessed by paramedics as a precaution but no one was seriously injured.
"The welfare of those involved will be handed to the immigration services in due course," said a police spokesman.