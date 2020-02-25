Advanced search

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 12:36 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 25 February 2020

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Chatteris this morning.

Police were called at 9.48am today (Tuesday February 25) to reports of concerns for seven men travelling on the A141 near Ely.

Officers attended and stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris.

Those inside the lorry were assessed by paramedics as a precaution but no one was seriously injured.

"The welfare of those involved will be handed to the immigration services in due course," said a police spokesman.

