Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Checks with hospitals and neighbourhood inquiries by police have failed to clear up the mystery of how a pool of blood came to be found in a village street.

Police were alerted to the pool of blood seen in Hospital Road, Doddington just before 4pm last Thursday (May 28).

Officers then contacted both Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital about the incident, which they were unaware of.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene where they discovered a pool of blood. An area search was carried out and enquiries were made with the nearest hospitals, both without success.

“Enquiries were made with the hospitals whether anyone had come in who had been seriously injured or injured with a large amount of blood loss. The hospital advised us no-one had come in or been admitted which matched that.”

Anyone with more information is urged to report this at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call police on 101, quoting incident number 305 of May 28.












































































































































