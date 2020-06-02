Advanced search

Pool of blood discovered in Fenland village

PUBLISHED: 13:21 02 June 2020

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

Checks with hospitals and neighbourhood inquiries by police have failed to clear up the mystery of how a pool of blood came to be found in a village street.



Police were alerted to the pool of blood seen in Hospital Road, Doddington just before 4pm last Thursday (May 28).

Officers then contacted both Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital about the incident, which they were unaware of.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene where they discovered a pool of blood. An area search was carried out and enquiries were made with the nearest hospitals, both without success.



“Enquiries were made with the hospitals whether anyone had come in who had been seriously injured or injured with a large amount of blood loss. The hospital advised us no-one had come in or been admitted which matched that.”

Anyone with more information is urged to report this at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call police on 101, quoting incident number 305 of May 28.











































































































































Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

More than 200 fish and chip meals delivered to elderly and most vulnerable

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

'The kindest soul anyone will ever meet' - daughter's moving tribute to mum who 'fought and battled until the end'

Tributes have been paid to Ramila Karia, who ran the Chatteris Post Office with her husband and post master Satish. Since her death in May following a long illness, people have paid tribute to Ramila (right). Her daughter Reshma (left) said her

