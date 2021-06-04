News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Police get a surprise when they stop 'stolen' car

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 8:59 AM June 4, 2021   
In Cambridgeshire, police thought they had caught the driver of a stolen car. But they had a surprise

In Cambridgeshire, police thought they had caught the driver of a stolen car. But they had a surprise - Credit: Roads Policing

A multi police car manoeuvre successfully stopped a ‘stolen’ car – only for officers to find it was being driven by the rightful owner.  

The car was stopped on the A1/A605 after the ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) flagged the car as being stolen.  

Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit swung into action.  

“ANPR activation for a stolen car in Cambs,” the unit tweeted. 

“Stopped on the A1/A605 using a pre emptive box to prevent a pursuit.” 

You may also want to watch:

But then the penny dropped.  

“It transpired that the owner had got it back... Not an everyday occurrence for most motorists in our county but luckily, they saw the funny side of it”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after crash between van and car
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after being assaulted
  3. 3 Caught on camera - the moment railway crossing became a reality
  1. 4 500 appointments available today at Fen vaccine centre
  2. 5 A14 lorry driver fails drugs test
  3. 6 Vaccination centre cancels clinic
  4. 7 £25k haul of cannabis, BMW and cash seized
  5. 8 ‘In need of refurbishment’: Take a look inside derelict George’s pub
  6. 9 Crews respond quickly to boat fire at Fenland marina

The unit found most of their followers on Twitter could see the funny side, too. 

“It's all good practice,” said one follower.  

Another added: “That’s one to tell the grandchildren.” 

However another added: “So how did the owner find the vehicle before the police.  

“Does he have better tools than the police to find vehicles? It might be funny to him and you, but this begs many questions that police couldn’t find the vehicle before the owner has.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cannabis factory has been uncovered at The Five Bells in Norfolk Street, Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Once popular but now empty pub revealed as cannabis factory

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Thorney Wildlife Park was hugely popular in the 1970s but was forced shut in the late 80s

Nostalgia | Special Report

From financial woes to fatal fires: Remembering Thorney Wildlife Park

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
May 2020: Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS

Charity News

Charity tractor road run returns this weekend

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus