Published: 8:59 AM June 4, 2021

In Cambridgeshire, police thought they had caught the driver of a stolen car. But they had a surprise - Credit: Roads Policing

A multi police car manoeuvre successfully stopped a ‘stolen’ car – only for officers to find it was being driven by the rightful owner.

The car was stopped on the A1/A605 after the ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) flagged the car as being stolen.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit swung into action.

“ANPR activation for a stolen car in Cambs,” the unit tweeted.

“Stopped on the A1/A605 using a pre emptive box to prevent a pursuit.”

But then the penny dropped.

“It transpired that the owner had got it back... Not an everyday occurrence for most motorists in our county but luckily, they saw the funny side of it”.

The unit found most of their followers on Twitter could see the funny side, too.

“It's all good practice,” said one follower.

Another added: “That’s one to tell the grandchildren.”

However another added: “So how did the owner find the vehicle before the police.

“Does he have better tools than the police to find vehicles? It might be funny to him and you, but this begs many questions that police couldn’t find the vehicle before the owner has.”