Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

PUBLISHED: 10:55 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 06 July 2020

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Fen cops are “keeping an open mind” after reports that a young girl was abducted in a Fenland town.

Officers were called by a member of the public who was concerned that a child, believed to be around five-years-old, was taken against their will and put into a van in Cavalry Drive, March on Sunday (July 5).

Concerns were raised after a Fenland resident posted in a Facebook discussion forum to raise awareness, with police reported to have been knocking on doors to gain more information.

Although police have said they do not have any reports of missing children, they are continuing to investigate.

In a statement, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9pm this evening (Sunday, July 5), we were called by a member of the public with concerns that a child may have been taken against their will from the street in Cavalry Drive, March.

“They reported seeing a young girl, about five-years-old, being put into the front of a van at about 7pm, then coming across a child’s pink bicycle left in the street.

The statement added: “We are aware of reports on social media which indicate a child has been taken from the street and we understand members of the public are concerned and want to help, however we currently do not have any reports of missing children.

“Whilst officers are in the area carrying out enquiries, we have not been made aware of any information other than the initial report which leads us to believe anything criminal has taken place. We are of course keeping an open mind and will continue to carry out enquiries.”

