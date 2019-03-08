Advanced search

An artistic moment for Fenland police officer - or simply to convey a police presence? The helmet that's got nearly 60 'likes' already

PUBLISHED: 14:08 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 22 July 2019

'Helmet', a work of art by Cambridgeshire Police in Chatteris? Or a sublminal message to say we may not always be seen but we're around? You decide. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

In Whittlesey officers are patrolling on cycles, in March police are cracking down on speeding drivers and in Wisbech it's very much business as usual with arrests for burglary, drugs and urinating in public.

But what of Chatteris? Here a temporary state of tranquillity and civil obedience seems to be under way.

And to prove the point that little is happening but at the same time re-assuring residents of a police presence, Fenland cops posted this photograph to their Facebook page.

The subliminal message is probably intended to convey officers are out and about with evidence of walking and patrolling the town's parks and open spaces. Alternatively, of course, it could have simply been a moment of artistic tenderness by a police officer looking to hone his photographic skills.

The photo is working, though, and has been 'liked' nearly 60 times since it was posted a couple of days ago.

