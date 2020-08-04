Advanced search

Police name pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A141 at Wimblington

PUBLISHED: 15:53 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 04 August 2020

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

A 52-year-old Chatteris woman died in a collision on the A141 at Wimblington on Sunday (August 2).

Emergency services attended the incident but Joanne Constable, of Green Park, died at the scene.

The collision involved a red Kawasaki motorbike and a tractor. It happened at about 10:55am on the A141, Isle of Ely Way, Wimblington.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor, a woman, was not injured and stopped at the scene.

Officers believe a number of motorists witnessed the incident, but left before police arrived.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the tractor or motorbike in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number ‘200 of 2 August’.

