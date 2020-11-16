Advanced search

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots, disciplinary hearing will be told

PUBLISHED: 18:04 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 16 November 2020

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

© Terry Harris

A police officer who allegedly bought a £9.95 tray of Krispy Crème donuts from Tesco and then swapped the bar code for a 7p bag of carrots is to face a disciplinary hearing.

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

A two-day police misconduct hearing will hear a charge of ‘discreditable’ behaviour against PC Simon Read.

Brief details of the case against PC Read have been released by Cambridgeshire police ahead of the hearing later this week.

It claims that on February 10 this year, whilst on duty and in police uniform, he went shopping at Tesco Extra in Wisbech.

“You selected a cardboard tray containing 12 Krispy Kreme donuts that were priced at £9.95,” police allege.

“The donut tray had a price barcode on it. You then went to the fruit and vegetable area where you used the self-service scales to obtain a self-adhesive barcode price label for carrots with a price of £0.07 (7 pence).”

The police report alleges that PC Read then “stuck the price label for the carrots on to the donut tray.

“At the self-service checkout counter, you intentionally scanned the barcode for the carrots instead of the bar code for the donuts with the result that you were charged £0.07 for the donuts rather than £9.95”.

The hearing is being held in public but because of Covid-19 restrictions “public interest dictates that members of the public and media should be prevented from attending in person”.

The charges are of honesty and integrity in that PC Read “breached the standard of professional behaviour because you acted dishonestly and without integrity by knowingly paying £0.07 for 12 donuts when you knew that you should have paid £9.95”.

Discreditable conduct is also alleged in that his behaviour “brings discredit upon the police service and undermines confidence in it”.

The force alleges that “a reasonable member of the public, aware of all the facts, would be justifiably appalled that a police officer had acted dishonestly and without integrity”.

PC Read has been advised by Cambridgeshire Police that his behaviour is such that “your breach of the standards of professional behaviour is so serious that dismissal would be justified and consequently it amounts to gross misconduct”.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Town council report - if agreed- could be first stage to new relief road

Cardea/Morrisons roundabout near Whittlesey could be where a relief road from Coates and Eastrea finishes. A study - if approved by the the town council - could be the first stage. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots, disciplinary hearing will be told

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Town council report - if agreed- could be first stage to new relief road

Cardea/Morrisons roundabout near Whittlesey could be where a relief road from Coates and Eastrea finishes. A study - if approved by the the town council - could be the first stage. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots, disciplinary hearing will be told

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots, disciplinary hearing will be told

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

He’s not presuming anything but Dr Johnson hopes to be the next mayor

Dr Nik Johnson has been selected as Labour candidate for the 2021 elections to be Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Garden centre hopes fundraiser snowmen can spread festive cheer for Children in Need

Megaplants in Doddington have welcomed the arrival of two snowmen in a bid to raise funds for Children in Need during the run-up to Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK/MEGAPLANTS

Every little helps as store launches foodbank appeal

Tesco Express March Broad Street, March, launch theirr Food Bank Collection. Picture; TESCO EXPRESS

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW