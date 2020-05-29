Motorcyclist with no licence or insurance tells cops ‘we had a laugh’ when both bikes were seized

Two motorbikes caught towing each other were seized by police on Whittlesey Road, March. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

They thought it funny police stopped them on Wednesday (May 27) from pulling one motorcycle behind the other.

And they didn’t think it too bad when police discovered neither motorcyclist had a licence, both bikes were unroadworthy and neither was insured.

“Well had a laugh today,” one of the motorcyclists wrote on the Policing Fenland page that carried details of the incident.

The two youngsters weren’t too troubled either by the news that the bikes had been seized.

“Yeah, we will get them back in a week,” they bragged on the Police Facebook page.

With the matter now subject to criminal proceedings the police decided to let the young motorcyclists have their moment in print.

And the police will have their moment in court.

“Two motorcycles have been seized from the streets of March,” said a police spokesman.

“An eagle-eyed neighbourhood officer spotted these two bikes, one towing the other, on Whittlesey Road.”

“Neither have insurance, neither rider had a licence, and both were completely unroadworthy!”

Police added the hashtag #BeNaughtyGetCaughty to their report of the incident.