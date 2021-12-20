News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police officer seriously injured after late night crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:39 AM December 20, 2021
Byall Fen Drove between Chatteris and Manea

A police officer was seriously injured after a crash on Byall Fen Drove between Chatteris and Manea. - Credit: Google Maps

A police officer suffered serious injuries after a crash between Chatteris and Manea. 

The officer was injured after the police van they were travelling in crashed in Byall Fen Drove last night (Sunday). 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were notified that a police van was involved in a collision in Byall Fen Drove at about 11.15pm last night. 

“The van was transporting a detainee to custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.” 

“Two people – a police officer and the detainee – suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.  

“A third person, also a police officer, suffered minor injuries.” 

Police closed off the road, which has since been reopened to motorists at around 7am today (Monday). 

The spokesperson added: “No other vehicles were involved and those injured were taken to hospital. 

“We are unable to provide any further information at this stage.”  

