Police officer seriously injured after late night crash
- Credit: Google Maps
A police officer suffered serious injuries after a crash between Chatteris and Manea.
The officer was injured after the police van they were travelling in crashed in Byall Fen Drove last night (Sunday).
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were notified that a police van was involved in a collision in Byall Fen Drove at about 11.15pm last night.
“The van was transporting a detainee to custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.”
“Two people – a police officer and the detainee – suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
“A third person, also a police officer, suffered minor injuries.”
Police closed off the road, which has since been reopened to motorists at around 7am today (Monday).
The spokesperson added: “No other vehicles were involved and those injured were taken to hospital.
“We are unable to provide any further information at this stage.”