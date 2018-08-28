Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Full list of items and jewellery believed to be stolen recovered by police

PUBLISHED: 10:22 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 20 December 2018

Police are trying to reunite these suspected stolen items with their owners – do you recognise anything? Picture: CAMBS COPS

Police are trying to reunite these suspected stolen items with their owners – do you recognise anything? Picture: CAMBS COPS

CAMBS COPS

Jewellery, a pipe and a spoon which are believed to be stolen have been recovered by Cambridgeshire police.

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Following a warrant at a March property, officers are trying to reunite ‘stolen’ goods with their owners.

Do you recognise any of the items pictures? If you recognise anything and have proof of purchase, contact DC Suzanne Pickard by calling 101.

• Full list of items:

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 113mph chase through Benwick is disqualified

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 100mph police chase through Benwick is disqualified. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

Thomas Eaton Primary School in Wimblington is in the bottom five primary schools in Cambridgeshire.

Five years and five months jail for the March man who was a van driver by day but by night joined and worked with Neo-Nazi sympathisers

Nathan Pryke of March (left) who admitted membership of banned neo-Nazi group National Action. He was jailed for five years and five months. The other images are part of those released by police showing other group members, also convicted and jailed. Picture: WEST MIDLANDS POLICE

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Calls for better transparency and scrutiny after it is revealed that deputy council leader to get council loan to improve his council owned home

Cllr Roger Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambs County Council and rents Manor Farm, Girton, from the council. Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has raised transparency issues over when councillors knew of a commercial loan to Cllr Hickford. Picture: ARCHANT

Big clean-up of two of Norfolk’s beaches by students from Wisbech and King’s Lynn College of West Anglia

Students from the college’s King’s Lynn and Wisbech campuses braved the cold to clean two of Norfolk’s beaches. The students collected litter and other waste harmful to the environment. Picture: COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA

Full list of items and jewellery believed to be stolen recovered by police

Police are trying to reunite these suspected stolen items with their owners – do you recognise anything? Picture: CAMBS COPS

Marshland High School boys dunk rivals to net hat-trick of district basketball titles

Marshland High School pupils have had plenty of basketball success this season

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists