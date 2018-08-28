Full list of items and jewellery believed to be stolen recovered by police
PUBLISHED: 10:22 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 20 December 2018
CAMBS COPS
Jewellery, a pipe and a spoon which are believed to be stolen have been recovered by Cambridgeshire police.
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Following a warrant at a March property, officers are trying to reunite ‘stolen’ goods with their owners.
Do you recognise any of the items pictures? If you recognise anything and have proof of purchase, contact DC Suzanne Pickard by calling 101.
• Full list of items:
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS