Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

A number of people were taken to hospital today – none with life threatening injuries – after a four vehicle collision in the Fens.

Police said they were called just after 1pm to the collision at Buckthorn Road, Thorney.

Fire and ambulance services - including a Magpas air ambulance - also attended and early reports said that three people were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries

A police spokesman said: “Did you witness this collision?

“Please call 101 and quote incident 227 of 18/03/2019 #2445”

The road was closed for a time to enable the damaged vehicles were removed.