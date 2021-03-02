Police respond to 200 Covid breaches in one weekend
- Credit: Cambs Police
Nearly 200 calls were received by Cambridgeshire police over the weekend relating to Covid breaches.
The tally of 198 was 10 per cent up on the previous weekend.
A police spokesperson said many of the calls were around groups gathering in open spaces including Jesus Green in Cambridge.
Other groups were spoken to at Brampton memorial fields and Fulbridge Recreation Ground in Peterborough “to name a few” said the spokesperson.
“While it’s lovely to see some sunshine, please don’t be tempted to break the guidelines.
We are all in this together and we all have a responsibility to follow the rules.
"As always, thank you to everyone playing their part and helping save lives.”
Meanwhile in Fenland the big question remains as to why Covid infection rates are on the highest in the country.
There were 218 new cases recorded in week ending February 25, and the infection rate rose from 197.3 to 214.0.
March east has been identified as one the worst areas in Fenland for infections continuing to rise.