Lucky escape for driver after car crashes and overturns on the A141

PUBLISHED: 21:18 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:18 24 November 2020

Lucky escape for driver after he comes to grief on the A141 Isle of Ely Way. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

A driver who escaped injury when his car crashed and overturned on the A141 tonight is “lucky to be alive” said a passing motorist.

The crash forced police to close the road for a brief time to allow medics to attend and for the car to be removed.

It happened on the A141 Isle of Ely Way between Chatteris and March just before 7pm tonight.

A police spokesperson said: “The male of the vehicle is safe and well.”

The passing motorist told Policing Fenland Facebook page: “We went past this as police got there looked nasty, he’s lucky to be alive and well.”

The police spokesperson said other drivers had been warned that that if they were travelling between March and Chatteris “please tailor your speed to reflect there is an ongoing incident.

“We may need to put a temporary road closure in place whilst we recover the vehicle. We will post updates as we get them.”

An hour after the incident police reported that “recovery is currently underway on the A141 following an earlier RTC.

“The road is passable with care. Please slow down whilst we recover the vehicle.”

