Lucky 13? Not for these drivers says Cambridgeshire Police after they seized all 13 of them over the weekend for various offences

In just one weekend Cambridgeshire Police say they took 13 cars off the road - for a variety of offences. Here's one of them. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

In just two days Cambridgeshire Police says they took 13 cars off the road - for a variety of offences.

In just one weekend Cambridgeshire Police say they took 13 cars off the road – for a variety of offences. Here's one of them. Picture: CAMBS POLICE In just one weekend Cambridgeshire Police say they took 13 cars off the road – for a variety of offences. Here's one of them. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

On their Facebook page police were in almost jocular mood as they wrote: "Thirteen illegal cars off the road, seven with no insurance, five with no licence, three with no tax, two which were drug driving, one foreign vehicle and a partridge in a pear tree".

The police office officer who posted the photos and words added: "This is just from one weekend...if you are driving illegally we will catch you."

Hundreds quickly shared the on line post and many were quick to praise police for their work.

David Bond wrote: "Good work Cambridgeshire constabulary, it costs me a small fortune to keep my cars taxed, mot'd and insured so I don't see why some should get away with not doing it. Nobody is above the law."

Pamela Donnelly wrote: "That's what I like to hear. Job well done. I insure my car and make sure it's road worthy. Why should they think they can drive around our country side illegally?

Valier Ellis had another thought for police.

"I hope you're also finding those driving around on false plates.

"I was in a petrol station recently where they had someone fill up and drive off without paying and when another customer questioned if they get caught the assistant said it's a huge problem as they're usually on false plates so they just disappear."

Nick Simms was in lyrical mood as he wrote: "Fantastic job; keep going. It makes me feel all warm and fuzzy knowing this lot is no longer a threat to decent motorists."

Nikki Wood weighted in with the fact that "if you can't afford the extra costs of running a car then don't drive; simple.

"Anyone caught re offending should have their car crushed. No more chances."

Gill Webb said: "It's about time this was done too many think they can get away with it know you don't have to display a tax disc, well done guys keep up the good work."

