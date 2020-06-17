Police seize stolen caravan, and suspected stolen trailer in Chatteris
PUBLISHED: 10:52 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 17 June 2020
Cambridgeshire Police / Policing Fenland
A stolen caravan and trailer, also suspected of being stolen, have been seized by police in the Fens.
Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team seized both items yesterday evening (Tuesday) from Fenland Way, Chatteris.
Local officers also supported the operation, which took place at around 7:20pm.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the caravan and the trailer will now be returned to their rightful owners.
She said: “No arrests were made and enquiries into the theft are ongoing.”
The incident was posted on the Policing Fenland Facebook page later in the evening.
