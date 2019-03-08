Police issue tips on protecting vehicles from thieves after handbags, wallets, laptops and sunglasses stolen from vehicles across Fenland in just one month

Police shared this list of items that have been stolen from vehicles across Fenland in the last month. Picture: FENLAND POLICE/FACEBOOK. Archant

Wallets, loose change, handbags, laptops, iPods, Sat Navs, sports bags and sunglasses are just some of the items that have been stolen from vehicles across Fenland in the last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Along with a list of items that have been taken - that also includes tools, a leaf blower, bank cards and electrical cables - police have issued advice about how local people can protect themselves from theft.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: "It may sound obvious, but please help us reduce the amount of thefts we're seeing from vehicles by not tempting thieves.

"While we're doing all we can to catch the naughty thieves, please remove your possessions from vehicles whether you deem them to be of value or not.

"Out of sight doesn't always mean out of mind, so empty that boot.

Learn how to best protect your vehicle from thieves at www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Vehicle-security