Police not letting Covid-19 pandemic stop support for children this Christmas

Cambridgeshire police are running their annual Christmas gift appeal for the third consecutive year, and are asking for Fenland residents to help one another amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They may have to change things this year, but that is not stopping the county’s police force from trying to support children in need this Christmas.

Cambridgeshire police are running their annual Christmas gift appeal for the third consecutive year, and are asking for Fenland residents to help one another amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cambridgeshire police will be running their annual festive gift appeal for the third consecutive year, albeit slightly differently, and are once again asking for Fenland residents to support their community.

Officers are teaming up with social services teams in a bid to provide a gift to children who may not have anything to open on Christmas Day.

Inspector Ian Lombardo, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Donations will be split between our local social services and The Salvation Army, both of whom will make sure all donations go to children who, without your help, would wake up on Christmas morning with nothing.

“This year, more families are finding themselves facing hardship and my team and I want to do all we can to make sure as many children as possible in Fenland have a present on Christmas Day.”

Cambridgeshire police are running their annual Christmas gift appeal for the third consecutive year, and are asking for Fenland residents to help one another amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s appeal saw donations from a lifetime collection of teddy bears, to a six-year-old boy gifting his own birthday presents, and had a positive impact on different families.

Donations are being accepted at March and Wisbech police stations, which could include items such as toys, puzzles, board games, sports equipment including footballs, toiletry sets and make-up.

However, residents are advised not to drop off donations until current lockdown measures are lifted.

Cambridgeshire police are running their annual Christmas gift appeal for the third consecutive year, and are asking for Fenland residents to help one another amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Insp Lombardo said: “We won’t be accepting donations any later than December 10 in order to put safety measures in place such as sanitising items and keeping them isolated before being passed to their recipients.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will ask that only new items are donated to the appeal this year and are not wrapped. The only second-hand items that can be considered are electrical items such as games consoles and tablets, which can easily be wiped down and disinfected.”

The appeal will run from Monday, November 16 and donations are being asked for people aged between: 0 and two-years-old; two to five-years-old; five to 10-years-old, 11-years-old and over.

Insp Lombardo added: “Your donations will go directly to children in the local area, so thank you in advance for your help and support in what is a particularly tough time for us all.”

