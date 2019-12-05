Driver facing 'uncomfortable' questions from police after abandoning car in Fenland street

The driver of a white estate car has been promised "some uncomfortable questions" after it was abandoned in a Fenland town overnight.

Police said they had received several calls from the public after the car was seen parked sideways over a pavement in a March street.

How it got there is a mystery - but one that police in the town say they will clear up.

"Quick off the mark this morning in neighbouring police team responding to several calls in relation to an abandoned car in March," said a spokesman on their Policing Fenland Facebook page.

"We have taken the car away and the owner will have some uncomfortable questions to answer before they get it back."

