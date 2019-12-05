Advanced search

Driver facing 'uncomfortable' questions from police after abandoning car in Fenland street

PUBLISHED: 11:45 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 05 December 2019

Driver facing 'uncomfortable' questions from police after he abandoned this car in March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

The driver of a white estate car has been promised "some uncomfortable questions" after it was abandoned in a Fenland town overnight.

Police said they had received several calls from the public after the car was seen parked sideways over a pavement in a March street.

How it got there is a mystery - but one that police in the town say they will clear up.

"Quick off the mark this morning in neighbouring police team responding to several calls in relation to an abandoned car in March," said a spokesman on their Policing Fenland Facebook page.

"We have taken the car away and the owner will have some uncomfortable questions to answer before they get it back."

FOOTNOTE: Does anyone know what happened last night? Please email john.elworthy@archant.co.uk and be assured in the strictest confidence.

