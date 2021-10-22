Published: 11:42 AM October 22, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM October 22, 2021

A dispatcher turned trainer at Cambridgeshire Police has reflected on an “incredibly special feeling” helping others in some of the most difficult situations.

“It’s an incredibly special feeling being on the other end of the radio helping officers when a member of the public is often having the worst day of their life,” Chris Pulley said.

Mr Pulley was seconded to a trainer role before this role was made permanent in August after two years as a dispatcher in the force’s demand hub.

But one of the toughest ordeals he and his team have had to face was when a woman called 999 as she was trapped in an upside-down car following a crash.

Mr Pulley and another dispatcher traced the woman’s mobile phone while other call takers listened for sirens in the background to know when officers were closing in on her location.

The woman was then rescued in what Mr Pulley knew was a life or death situation, but if he had not stayed calm, the woman may not have survived.

“It’s crucial to stay calm with callers but get the information we need to send help as fast as possible”, said Mr Pulley.

“No two days are ever the same and it keeps me on my toes.”

Progression into a trainer role has come naturally for Mr Pulley, after spending time in the force’s control room and as a police community support officer.

He has worked as an airfield firefighter and in mental health, and is able to teach new recruits on how to take emergency, non-emergency calls and how to dispatch officers to scenes when most needed.

“The most rewarding part of being a trainer is turning someone with no prior policing knowledge into a confident and enthusiastic dispatcher and call handler,” he said.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have come from an emergency services background, so my friends and family are well aware of the pressures we face, often during unsocial hours.”

Mr Pulley is hoping to, one day, join the Special Constabulary at Cambridgeshire Police.

But for now, he is hoping to help the next generation on their way.

He added: “Being able to help the public, get officers home safely and teach the future generation of staff is a feeling that can’t be topped.”