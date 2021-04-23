Published: 3:36 PM April 23, 2021

Cambridgeshire Constabulary were spotted asking members of the public for dashcam footage over social media to use as evidence. - Credit: WikiMedia Commons

Police have been seen on social media urging members of the public to submit dash cam footage of illegal drivers which can be used as evidence.

Officers released a statement after a diver was spotted by police using his mobile phone while driving, they received six points and a £200 fine.

“[I was] sitting at traffic lights to pull out of Taverners Road yesterday afternoon, a guy turns into the road with his phone stuck to his right ear,” said a motorist.

“It should be on my dash cam,” they added.

“Feel free to report that via the below link and upload the video!” responded officers who attached a link for road users to upload dash cam footage.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking of the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The driver [was] seen to be tapping away on their mobile phone as they drove past a parked marked police car.

“Vehicle stopped and driver explains they were just quickly changing a song and shows officers their phone.

“Face ID unlocks the drivers phone just as they show it to the officers and what opens up?

“A freshly sent Whatsapp Message from 1 minute ago!"

To upload footage, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report/Vehicles