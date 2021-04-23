Police urge motorists to send in dashcam footage to use as evidence
- Credit: WikiMedia Commons
Police have been seen on social media urging members of the public to submit dash cam footage of illegal drivers which can be used as evidence.
Officers released a statement after a diver was spotted by police using his mobile phone while driving, they received six points and a £200 fine.
“[I was] sitting at traffic lights to pull out of Taverners Road yesterday afternoon, a guy turns into the road with his phone stuck to his right ear,” said a motorist.
“It should be on my dash cam,” they added.
“Feel free to report that via the below link and upload the video!” responded officers who attached a link for road users to upload dash cam footage.
You may also want to watch:
Speaking of the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The driver [was] seen to be tapping away on their mobile phone as they drove past a parked marked police car.
“Vehicle stopped and driver explains they were just quickly changing a song and shows officers their phone.
Most Read
- 1 ‘You now have s**t on your face,’ objector to planning scheme told
- 2 Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash
- 3 Suspected drink-driver, 41, arrested after tip-off from resident
- 4 WATCH: Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft
- 5 Photographer amazed by praise thanks to stunning images of space
- 6 NHS hired conman on £320,000 five months after he was unmasked
- 7 Man who died in road crash is named
- 8 DJ, 11, branded 'an inspiration' after winning top award
- 9 Police thank eagle-eyed motorist for being ‘right place, right time’
- 10 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in live Facebook video stream
“Face ID unlocks the drivers phone just as they show it to the officers and what opens up?
“A freshly sent Whatsapp Message from 1 minute ago!"
To upload footage, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report/Vehicles