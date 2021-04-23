News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police urge motorists to send in dashcam footage to use as evidence

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:36 PM April 23, 2021   
Cambridgeshire Constabulary were spotted asking members of the public for dashcam footage

Police have been seen on social media urging members of the public to submit dash cam footage of illegal drivers which can be used as evidence.  

Officers released a statement after a diver was spotted by police using his mobile phone while driving, they received six points and a £200 fine.  

“[I was] sitting at traffic lights to pull out of Taverners Road yesterday afternoon, a guy turns into the road with his phone stuck to his right ear,” said a motorist.  

“It should be on my dash cam,” they added.  

“Feel free to report that via the below link and upload the video!” responded officers who attached a link for road users to upload dash cam footage.  

Speaking of the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The driver [was] seen to be tapping away on their mobile phone as they drove past a parked marked police car. 

“Vehicle stopped and driver explains they were just quickly changing a song and shows officers their phone. 

“Face ID unlocks the drivers phone just as they show it to the officers and what opens up?  

“A freshly sent Whatsapp Message from 1 minute ago!"

To upload footage, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report/Vehicles 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

