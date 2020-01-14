Advanced search

Police head to the loos at service station in poster campaign to enlist motorists to the signs of human trafficking

PUBLISHED: 11:15 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 14 January 2020

Poster campaign by Cambridgeshire Police is using public loos at place like Cambridge Services to alert drivers to human trafficking and modern day slavery. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Police are targeting service station toilets in a bid to alert lorry drivers to human trafficking.

Cambridgeshire Police has put up posters in the loos at Cambridge Services near Bar Hill on the A14 as part of a poster campaign.

"They're not in the most glamorous of locations, but were thought up after more than 25 people were rescued from inside lorries on the A14 in November," said a police spokesman.

"Modern slavery and human trafficking still exist today, with the Essex lorry deaths perhaps the most heartbreaking reminder of this. Here in Cambridgeshire we're doing all we can to tackle this, but we need your help"

The spokesman said warning signs to look out for, particularly at service stations or lay-bys, include:

* People emerging from a lorry or HGV, especially suddenly or as if in a rush not to be seen

* Hearing banging from the inside of a lorry - always call 999, especially if the lorry is refrigerated

* A group of people heading towards, or going inside of, the back of a lorry

* If anything about the vehicle doesn't seem quite right - for example if produce is being thrown from it or something is being done to catch the attention of other motorists

"If you see any of the above, call us on 999 immediately," said the spokesman. "Please also take a note of the vehicle registration number, even if it has foreign plates."

For more information about human trafficking/modern slavery visit: http://bit.ly/30gQ0Hm

