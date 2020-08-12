Brothers-in-law who absconded from separate prisons are outlaws from the law say police

North Sea Camp absconder Charlie Oakley (left) and Timothy Stone-Parker, They are brothers-in-law and could be in Cambridgeshire say police.. Both escaped prison. Archant

Two prisoners who escaped separately from prisons in Lincolnshire and Suffolk may be together and hiding somewhere in Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

“We are renewing our appeal to apprehend North Sea Camp absconder Charlie Oakley after new information has come to light,” said a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police. “We are renewing our appeal to apprehend North Sea Camp absconder Charlie Oakley after new information has come to light,” said a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police.

That’s a possibility raised by police who updated a plea to finding the men.

“We are renewing our appeal to apprehend North Sea Camp absconder Charlie Oakley after new information has come to light,” said a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police.

You may also want to watch:

The 27-year-old absconded from the Boston area prison overnight on July 20.

Timothy Stone-Parker, who is serving a six and a half years sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary, was found to be missing from the prison at around 6.30pm on August 5. Timothy Stone-Parker, who is serving a six and a half years sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary, was found to be missing from the prison at around 6.30pm on August 5.

He is described as medium build, 5ft 11, with black hair and brown eyes.

Oakley is servicing a sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary.

MORE: https://www.elystandard.co.uk/news/cambs-beds-norfolk-ram-raiders-jailed-1-5770475

“We believe he may be with another prisoner who absconded from a prison in Suffolk,” said the spokesman.

Timothy Stone-Parker, who is serving a six and a half years sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary, was found to be missing from the prison at around 6.30pm on August 5.

He is Oakley’s brother-in-law.

Stone-Parker is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, brown hair, green eyes and is clean shaven. He has a scar on the left side of his face.

The spokesman said: “Both men have connections to Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Suffolk.”

If you have seen either men you can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference incident 61 of July 20 in the subject box.