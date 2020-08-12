Advanced search

Brothers-in-law who absconded from separate prisons are outlaws from the law say police

PUBLISHED: 15:57 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 12 August 2020

North Sea Camp absconder Charlie Oakley (left) and Timothy Stone-Parker, They are brothers-in-law and could be in Cambridgeshire say police.. Both escaped prison.

North Sea Camp absconder Charlie Oakley (left) and Timothy Stone-Parker, They are brothers-in-law and could be in Cambridgeshire say police.. Both escaped prison.

Archant

Two prisoners who escaped separately from prisons in Lincolnshire and Suffolk may be together and hiding somewhere in Cambridgeshire.

“We are renewing our appeal to apprehend North Sea Camp absconder Charlie Oakley after new information has come to light,” said a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police.“We are renewing our appeal to apprehend North Sea Camp absconder Charlie Oakley after new information has come to light,” said a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police.

That’s a possibility raised by police who updated a plea to finding the men.

“We are renewing our appeal to apprehend North Sea Camp absconder Charlie Oakley after new information has come to light,” said a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police.

You may also want to watch:

The 27-year-old absconded from the Boston area prison overnight on July 20.

Timothy Stone-Parker, who is serving a six and a half years sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary, was found to be missing from the prison at around 6.30pm on August 5.Timothy Stone-Parker, who is serving a six and a half years sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary, was found to be missing from the prison at around 6.30pm on August 5.

He is described as medium build, 5ft 11, with black hair and brown eyes.

Oakley is servicing a sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary.

MORE: https://www.elystandard.co.uk/news/cambs-beds-norfolk-ram-raiders-jailed-1-5770475

“We believe he may be with another prisoner who absconded from a prison in Suffolk,” said the spokesman.

Timothy Stone-Parker, who is serving a six and a half years sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary, was found to be missing from the prison at around 6.30pm on August 5.

He is Oakley’s brother-in-law.

Stone-Parker is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, brown hair, green eyes and is clean shaven. He has a scar on the left side of his face.

The spokesman said: “Both men have connections to Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Suffolk.”

If you have seen either men you can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference incident 61 of July 20 in the subject box.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Village pub closes after being ‘hit hard’ by covid-19 pandemic

The George pub in Doddington has closed eight months after it was taken on by new landlords who say the effects of the covid-19 pandemic meant that it

Dog walker targeted in village hit and run that resulted in BMW being found burnt out 25 minutes later

A dog walker was targeted in a hit and run in Doddington that resulted in the alleged vehicle - a black BMW X3 - being found burnt out by Cambs Fire & Rescue Service less than half hour later. The incident happened on Newgate Street. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Gymgoer drowns while swimming at Bawsey Pits just two days after 22nd birthday

Kristers Bednarskis drowned at Bawsey Pits Country Park near King�s Lynn on Saturday, August 8 � just days after his 22nd birthday. Picture: Ian Burt Photography/GoFundMe

Man from London arrested following two burglaries and another two attempts in Fens

Man being arrested following burglaries in Manea and Friday Bridge. Picture: Ben Thomas

Hundreds of fish found gasping on surface of Forty Foot Drain during heatwave

On Sunday anglers from the Chatteris Working Men’s Club arrived on the banks of the Forty Foot Drain to find hundreds of fish up on the surface gasping and realised something was wrong. The Environment Agency - Great Ouse and Fenland Fisheries team's fisheries duty officer was on site quickly and monitoring water quality. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY GREAT OUSE AND FENLAND FISHERIES/FACEBOOK

Most Read

Village pub closes after being ‘hit hard’ by covid-19 pandemic

The George pub in Doddington has closed eight months after it was taken on by new landlords who say the effects of the covid-19 pandemic meant that it

Dog walker targeted in village hit and run that resulted in BMW being found burnt out 25 minutes later

A dog walker was targeted in a hit and run in Doddington that resulted in the alleged vehicle - a black BMW X3 - being found burnt out by Cambs Fire & Rescue Service less than half hour later. The incident happened on Newgate Street. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Gymgoer drowns while swimming at Bawsey Pits just two days after 22nd birthday

Kristers Bednarskis drowned at Bawsey Pits Country Park near King�s Lynn on Saturday, August 8 � just days after his 22nd birthday. Picture: Ian Burt Photography/GoFundMe

Man from London arrested following two burglaries and another two attempts in Fens

Man being arrested following burglaries in Manea and Friday Bridge. Picture: Ben Thomas

Hundreds of fish found gasping on surface of Forty Foot Drain during heatwave

On Sunday anglers from the Chatteris Working Men’s Club arrived on the banks of the Forty Foot Drain to find hundreds of fish up on the surface gasping and realised something was wrong. The Environment Agency - Great Ouse and Fenland Fisheries team's fisheries duty officer was on site quickly and monitoring water quality. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY GREAT OUSE AND FENLAND FISHERIES/FACEBOOK

Latest from the Cambs Times

Former Tory councillor ‘banned’ from Conservative club for not following Covid-19 rules

Former Chatteris town and district councillor Geoffrey Brinton (right) says he has been banned from the town�s Conservative club after failing to follow Covid-19 rules. Picture: Archant/Archive

‘We didn’t dream that would be the last time we would see Ken’ - sister remembers Wisbech soldier ahead of VJ Day

Corporal Kenneth Charles Harnwell in uniform (left). Right, Maurice Cowling with daughter Faith Cowling, Kenneth’s nephew and great niece respectively, standing by the Wisbech war memorial. Pictures: FAMILY

Brothers-in-law who absconded from separate prisons are outlaws from the law say police

North Sea Camp absconder Charlie Oakley (left) and Timothy Stone-Parker, They are brothers-in-law and could be in Cambridgeshire say police.. Both escaped prison.

The Old Guard review: Netflix ‘may well have a new franchise on their hands’

Charlize Theron as Andy on The Old Guard. Picture: AMY SPINKS/NETFLIX © 2020

March Town ready to put frustrations behind them as they prepare for new season

March Town boss Arran Duke is pleased with what he has seen from his players in pre-season so far. Picture: DAN MASON