Poll

MPs Steve Barclay and Lucy Frazer both backing Boris to be next Prime Minister - but who do you want them to support? Take part in our special poll

Boris Johson - hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister. But would he get your support? And if not who would you like your MP to back? Tell us in our special poll. Picture; PA IMAGES PA Wire/Press Association Images

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay and SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer are both backing Boris Johnson to become the next party leader and prime minister.

But who do you want your MP to support in the next round of voting?

Tell us which of the remaining candidates you prefer in our quick, easy to take part in poll.

Mr Barclay, who is also Brexit Secretary, insists Mr Johnson is the only candidates capable of "defeating both Mr Corbyn and Nigel Farage".

Three candidates were knocked out of the Conservative leadership battle today - but West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock lives to fight on another day.

Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey failed to get enough votes to carry them through to the next round of the MPs' voting as Boris Johnson led the pack with 114 votes from the 313 Tory MPs who took part in the election.

Jeremy Hunt was second with 43 votes followed by Michael Gove on 37. Dominic Rabb won 27, Sajid Javid 23, Mr Hancock 20, and Rory Stewart won 19 votes.