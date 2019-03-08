Advanced search

MPs Steve Barclay and Lucy Frazer both backing Boris to be next Prime Minister - but who do you want them to support? Take part in our special poll

PUBLISHED: 16:11 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 13 June 2019

Boris Johson - hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister. But would he get your support? And if not who would you like your MP to back? Tell us in our special poll. Picture; PA IMAGES

Boris Johson - hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister. But would he get your support? And if not who would you like your MP to back? Tell us in our special poll. Picture; PA IMAGES

PA Wire/Press Association Images

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay and SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer are both backing Boris Johnson to become the next party leader and prime minister.

But who do you want your MP to support in the next round of voting?

Tell us which of the remaining candidates you prefer in our quick, easy to take part in poll.

Mr Barclay, who is also Brexit Secretary, insists Mr Johnson is the only candidates capable of "defeating both Mr Corbyn and Nigel Farage".

Three candidates were knocked out of the Conservative leadership battle today - but West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock lives to fight on another day.

Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey failed to get enough votes to carry them through to the next round of the MPs' voting as Boris Johnson led the pack with 114 votes from the 313 Tory MPs who took part in the election.

Jeremy Hunt was second with 43 votes followed by Michael Gove on 37. Dominic Rabb won 27, Sajid Javid 23, Mr Hancock 20, and Rory Stewart won 19 votes.

Man convicted of attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH could be on the run in March after escaping HMP Springhill prison

Anthony Bolden (pictured) could be on the run in March after escaping prison serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH. Picture: THAMES VALLEY POLICE / WIKI FILE

‘Life can be taken away so quickly’: March teen speaks out after losing control of his car and flipping off the road in wet weather

The scene on Elm Road on Tuesday (June 11) after Shae Pooley (inset) was involved in a crash which saw his Seat Ibiza flip into the March Rugby Club playing field. Picture: FACEBOOK / SHAE POOLEY

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Jobs up for grabs in Chatteris as people in work hits record high

More than 30 jobs are up for grabs in Chatteris - including positions at a new B&M store. Picture: ARCHANT.

Government Planning Inspector rejects bid by St John’s College, Cambridge to build 95 homes at Estover, March

95 homes planned for this site in March have been refused on appeal. The application was refused by Fenland Council, a decision now confirmed on appeal. Picture; ARCHANT

