Poll

Published: 12:34 PM June 11, 2021

Amid calls for ‘Freedom Day’ to be delayed, do you think coronavirus restrictions should be lifted on June 21? - use our interactive poll embedded below.

It's been labelled ‘Freedom Day’ - and while it remains scheduled for June 21, many are asking if it should be delayed.

It would be the first time in more than 14 months since restrictions on our daily lives were implemented, but some still believe we are not ready.

The date of June 21 date has been a beacon since the government set out its roadmap back in February and the thought of yet another delay to life getting back to normal could be too much for many individuals and groups.

Loading…