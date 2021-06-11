News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Poll

Have your say! Should 'Freedom Day' still go ahead on June 21?

Logo Icon

News Room

Published: 12:34 PM June 11, 2021   
Should ‘Freedom Day’ still go ahead on June 21?

Should ‘Freedom Day’ still go ahead on June 21? - Credit: PA

Amid calls for ‘Freedom Day’ to be delayed, do you think coronavirus restrictions should be lifted on June 21? - use our interactive poll embedded below.  

It's been labelled ‘Freedom Day’ - and while it remains scheduled for June 21, many are asking if it should be delayed. 

It would be the first time in more than 14 months since restrictions on our daily lives were implemented, but some still believe we are not ready. 

The date of June 21 date has been a beacon since the government set out its roadmap back in February and the thought of yet another delay to life getting back to normal could be too much for many individuals and groups.  

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Lockdown Easing
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The massive warehouse on Manea Road, Wimblington, built by Knowles that is in breach of planning permission.  

Fenland District Council | Exclusive

Knowles' builds warehouse bigger than agreed as enforcement begins

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Paper boy’s stolen bike is identical to this: a black Voodoo Mountain bike with dark blue writing on it.

Video

£560 raised to replace stolen paper boy's bike

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A woman in her 20s from Wisbech has died following a collision on the A605 between Coates and March this morning (June 3).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman dies after crash between van and car

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
In Cambridgeshire, police thought they had caught the driver of a stolen car. But they had a surprise

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police get a surprise when they stop 'stolen' car

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus