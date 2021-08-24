'Pollinator paradise’ created along the River Great Ouse
Wildflowers, bird boxes, bee hives, bee hotels and shrubbery have all been installed along the River Great Ouse.
Over the last 18 months, the Environment Agency’s Waterways team have been working hard to create a pollinator paradise.
In total, the Environment Agency has introduced 7,000 bulbs, 1,000m2 of wildflower strips, 600 metres of native hedging, 120 lavender plants, 60 bird boxes, a bee hive with more than 40,000 bees and two large bee hotels.
Boaters and passer-by's have written to the Environment Agency to compliment their work.
Ian Wilson, a leisure boater who has cruised England, said: “The wildflowers look amazing and have increased my enjoyment of cruising the river.”
“They are a great contribution.”
Matt Yallop, Waterways Workforce Manager for The Environment Agency, said: “It’s very pleasing seeing people enjoy the explosion of colour and increased wildlife.
“We’ve reduced the areas of grass we cut to encourage nature in."