News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

'Pollinator paradise’ created along the River Great Ouse

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:13 PM August 24, 2021    Updated: 12:14 PM August 24, 2021
7,000 bulbs and 1,000m2 of wildflower strips are just some of the installations along the River Great Ouse.

7,000 bulbs, 1,000m2 of wildflower strips, 600 metres of native hedging and 120 lavender plants are just some of the installations along the River Great Ouse. - Credit: Environment Agency

Wildflowers, bird boxes, bee hives, bee hotels and shrubbery have all been installed along the River Great Ouse. 

Over the last 18 months, the Environment Agency’s Waterways team have been working hard to create a pollinator paradise. 

In total, the Environment Agency has introduced 7,000 bulbs, 1,000m2 of wildflower strips, 600 metres of native hedging, 120 lavender plants, 60 bird boxes, a bee hive with more than 40,000 bees and two large bee hotels. 

Boaters and passer-by's have written to the Environment Agency to compliment their work. 

7,000 bulbs and 1,000m2 of wildflower strips are just some of the installations along the River Great Ouse.

7,000 bulbs, 1,000m2 of wildflower strips, 600 metres of native hedging and 120 lavender plants are just some of the installations along the River Great Ouse. - Credit: Environment Agency

7,000 bulbs and 1,000m2 of wildflower strips are just some of the installations along the River Great Ouse.

7,000 bulbs, 1,000m2 of wildflower strips, 600 metres of native hedging and 120 lavender plants are just some of the installations along the River Great Ouse. - Credit: Environment Agency

Ian Wilson, a leisure boater who has cruised England, said: “The wildflowers look amazing and have increased my enjoyment of cruising the river.” 

You may also want to watch:

“They are a great contribution.” 

7,000 bulbs and 1,000m2 of wildflower strips are just some of the installations along the River Great Ouse.

7,000 bulbs, 1,000m2 of wildflower strips, 600 metres of native hedging and 120 lavender plants are just some of the installations along the River Great Ouse. - Credit: Environment Agency

7,000 bulbs and 1,000m2 of wildflower strips are just some of the installations along the River Great Ouse.

7,000 bulbs, 1,000m2 of wildflower strips, 600 metres of native hedging and 120 lavender plants are just some of the installations along the River Great Ouse. - Credit: Environment Agency

Matt Yallop, Waterways Workforce Manager for The Environment Agency, said: “It’s very pleasing seeing people enjoy the explosion of colour and increased wildlife. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in court following armed robbery at service station
  2. 2 Driver ‘blacked out’ with suspected heart attack before crash 
  3. 3 Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show
  1. 4 Dealer ran illegal drugs business from home in 'small peaceful village'
  2. 5 Banned driver caught twice in a week by same police officer
  3. 6 Town centre access restricted following suspected gas leak
  4. 7 Council stops restaurant being turned into hostel
  5. 8 Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station
  6. 9 Buses continue to replace after derailment
  7. 10 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Cambridgeshire

“We’ve reduced the areas of grass we cut to encourage nature in."

Wildflowers
Environment News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sacked special Ryan Berridge

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Photo of the crash scene after a freight train collided with a tractor between March and Whittlesey.

Cambs Live

Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A view of the coastline from Hunstanton South Beach towards Heacham

Norfolk Live

Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
March station

Updated

Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon