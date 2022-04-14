Volunteers awarded for years of service at Poppy Appeal ceremony

Poppy appeal volunteers who collected their awards and other volunteers - Credit: Tina Prior

The annual Chatteris Poppy Appeal Awards were held to celebrate volunteers.

Fourteen awards were handed out in a ceremony on Monday, April 11. One award went to a representative of the Chatteris Cadets by branch president Leon Jones, though not all awards were collected as some recipients were unavailable.

The awards were handed out to thank the volunteers for their service, giving thanks to those who have served for five, 10, 15 years or more.

One recipient, Freda Aspinall, was given the award for 30 years of service to the Poppy Appeal.

Freda Aspinall receiving her award for 30 years of service to the poppy appeal - Credit: Tina Prior

Last year the Chatteris branch raised an estimated more than £13,000 through their fundraising activities, selling poppies, pins and bracelets and also leaving donation pots inside local shops for the public to use.

If you would like to get involved with or in touch with the Poppy Appeal, contact carolinebrimson@gmail.com