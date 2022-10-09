'Poppy on a Lamppost' 2022 inspired by 40th anniversary of the Falklands war
Arrangements are being made for the ‘Poppy on a Lamppost’ fundraiser in Chatteris for 2022.
Councillor James Carney is again organising the event that sees poppies hung high on lampposts throughout the town.
The fundraiser is organised to raise money for the Chatteris Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal fund.
“Since I began this scheme in 2018, just under £3,500 has been raised in this way.
“This year marks the 40th anniversary since the Falklands War and so 40 poppies will be placed throughout the town centre.
“Each one bearing the name of the sponsor and with an optional short message in memory of someone who fell in service for the country."
15 of the poppies have already been sponsored since it was announced at 8pm October 5.
A minimum sponsor of £10 poppy is suggested however the amount sponsored is given leniency this year given the financial climate.
If you would like to sponsor a poppy, contact James via a direct message on Facebook or email at: jamescarney.chatteris@btinternet.com