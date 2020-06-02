Advanced search

Supercar driver, 28, caught with fake licence and no insurance admits he hadn’t passed test

PUBLISHED: 17:20 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 02 June 2020

A man caught driving a supercar with no insurance and a fake licence has been handed a suspended sentence and been banned from the roads. Picture: Cambs Cops

A supercar driver caught with no insurance and a fake licence after he was stopped in Cambridgeshire has admitted he hadn’t passed his driving test.

Bruno Te has been banned from the roads, handed unpaid work and has been given a suspended sentence after he was caught in January by Cambs cops.

The 28-year-old was driving his Porsche Panamera in Westgate, Peterborough on January 22 when he was asked to produce documents at the roadside.

Te handed over a fraudulent Portuguese driving licence and was arrested at the roadside - police also discovered his insurance was invalidated.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “When he was asked for his documents Te produced a Portuguese driving licence.

“Unfortunately for him, the officer had been specially trained by the DVLA in the examination of official documents and he immediately recognised it was a fraudulent licence.

“In interview he admitted he shouldn’t have been driving as he hadn’t passed a test and he knowingly obtained the false documents.”

Te, of Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, pleaded guilty to possessing false identity documents with intent and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced yesterday (June 1) at Cambridge Crown Court to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months, 120 hours of unpaid work and 12 months disqualified from driving.

