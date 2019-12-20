Advanced search

Gallery

Photographic talent emerges in the Fens - and here's some examples of the work of a 32-year-old from March

PUBLISHED: 12:15 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 20 December 2019

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Archant

A new photographic talent has appeared on the Fenland scene - and in a surprising way.

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Martin Waby began taking photographs two and half years ago as a way of restoring self pride.

"I had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and used to stay indoors most of the time unable to socialise normally during the day.

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

But, he says, at nights he felt more relaxed "and that's why I like to go out at night - cinemas and that sort of thing".

He said: "I lost a job through ADHT by not being able to cope with the noise so one day I just picked by my Go Pro (an action camera) and went out to take some photos.

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

"They were not all good to start with but I then got lost in the world of YouTube learning about the camera.

"I'd take a photo, make a mistake, learn from that mistake by looking at YouTube, and learning how to make my photographs better."

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Since then he's been trying to break into the world of photography and does some part time assignments. He's pleased, too, he was asked to cover a wedding.

"The camera has helped me hide myself - it makes sense and I feel much better and a bit more confident," says the 32-year-old who lives in March.

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

"It's made a massive difference to my life."

Here are some examples of his work.

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABYPart of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Most Read

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

Thieves caught on camera walking late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

Most Read

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

Thieves caught on camera walking late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

Chatteris town crier creates map highlighting burglaries after eight shed break-ins within eight days

Seven sheds or garages have been broken into in Chatteris within the last 12 days according to a map highlighting burglaries that has been created by the Town Crier. Picture: LAWRENCE WEETMAN

Photographic talent emerges in the Fens - and here’s some examples of the work of a 32-year-old from March

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY

Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis champions March community business

Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis champions March community business. Picture: TWITTER/ CCORN

Future of Wisbech department store Beales in the balance after owners reportedly look to close some of its outlets

The Beales department store in Wisbech which is one of those possibly at risk after the company looks to restructure. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists