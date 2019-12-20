Gallery

Photographic talent emerges in the Fens - and here's some examples of the work of a 32-year-old from March

Part of the extraordinary collection of photographs from the portfolio of talented photographer Martin Waby. Picture; MARTIN WABY Archant

A new photographic talent has appeared on the Fenland scene - and in a surprising way.

Martin Waby began taking photographs two and half years ago as a way of restoring self pride.

"I had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and used to stay indoors most of the time unable to socialise normally during the day.

But, he says, at nights he felt more relaxed "and that's why I like to go out at night - cinemas and that sort of thing".

He said: "I lost a job through ADHT by not being able to cope with the noise so one day I just picked by my Go Pro (an action camera) and went out to take some photos.

"They were not all good to start with but I then got lost in the world of YouTube learning about the camera.

"I'd take a photo, make a mistake, learn from that mistake by looking at YouTube, and learning how to make my photographs better."

Since then he's been trying to break into the world of photography and does some part time assignments. He's pleased, too, he was asked to cover a wedding.

"The camera has helped me hide myself - it makes sense and I feel much better and a bit more confident," says the 32-year-old who lives in March.

"It's made a massive difference to my life."

Here are some examples of his work.

