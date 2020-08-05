Advanced search

Peterborough United supports government’s coronavirus messaging with short videos

PUBLISHED: 17:46 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 05 August 2020

Peterborough United have shown their support for both city and county council messaging on coronavirus through short videos. Picture: YOUTUBE/PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL

Peterborough United have shown their support for both city and county council messaging on coronavirus through short videos. Picture: YOUTUBE/PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL

Peterborough United FC players have been encouraging residents to follow government rules around staying safe from coronavirus by sharing four short video messages.

Peterborough United have shown their support for both city and county council messaging on coronavirus through short videos. Picture: YOUTUBE/PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCILPeterborough United have shown their support for both city and county council messaging on coronavirus through short videos. Picture: YOUTUBE/PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL

Goalkeeper Christy Pym, defender Frazer Blake-Tracy and midfielders Joe Ward and Siriki Dembele took part in the videos, which lent support to Peterborough City Council’s and Cambridgeshire County Council’s ‘keep caring’ messaging on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

The messaging includes:

- Washing your hands regularly when you enter or leave a new place

- Self-isolating if you think you’ve got symptoms, or have been in close contact with someone who has

Peterborough United have shown their support for both city and county council messaging on coronavirus through short videos. Picture: YOUTUBE/PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCILPeterborough United have shown their support for both city and county council messaging on coronavirus through short videos. Picture: YOUTUBE/PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL

- Keeping your distance and only meeting with one other household in their home or garden, or in a group of six from a number of other households in public

- Covering your face on public transport and in public settings like shops, supermarkets, drinking venues and takeaways, even if you have no symptoms.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire, said: “Coronavirus hasn’t gone away and it’s really important we keep reinforcing the messages for residents to follow government rules on self-isolating, washing hands, wearing face coverings and keeping socially distanced.

“I’d like to thank the club for supporting our campaign and sharing the messages amongst their supporters via social media.”

Peterborough United have shown their support for both city and county council messaging on coronavirus through short videos. Picture: YOUTUBE/PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCILPeterborough United have shown their support for both city and county council messaging on coronavirus through short videos. Picture: YOUTUBE/PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL

