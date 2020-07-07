Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:09 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 07 July 2020

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

© Terry Harris

The food hall inside a popular Cambridgeshire market has been forced shut after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus.

The area inside Peterborough Market will remain temporarily closed for a “deep clean”, the city’s director of public health confirmed yesterday (July 6).

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, confirmed the cases and closured in a statement.

She said: “Following the information that there have been two positive Covid 19 cases connected to the Food Hall at Peterborough Market, it will be temporarily shut for a deep clean.

“We have informed and given advice to businesses, market traders and communities about the necessary steps that they need to take around social distancing and measures they can take to keep themselves and their friends and family safe.

“We have already increased proactive public health messaging in Peterborough and are using postcode level data to target our prevention and outbreak management efforts even further, through our community rapid response team, especially given the reduction of lockdown measures.

“Coronavirus is still a part of all our lives and we must all continue to social distance, wash our hands regularly and follow the other public health advice.”

