Man charged with possession of knife and using someone’s bank card to buy whiskey
PUBLISHED: 15:37 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 30 October 2020
Archant
A suspected knife-wielding bank card thief who reportedly used his victim’s money to buy a bottle of whiskey has been arrested.
A 32-year-old man was met by police at Whittlesey bus station on Thursday morning (October 29) and was later found to be in possession of a knife.
The man, who lives in Peterborough, has been charged with theft and being in possession of a knife in a public place.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A Peterborough man has been charged with being in possession of a knife following his arrest in Fenland.
“The 32-year-old was arrested at Whittlesey bus station on suspicion of theft and has since been charged with theft by using a bank card belonging to another to buy a bottle of whiskey and being in possession of a knife in a public place.
“He’s been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in December.”
Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife is urged to report it to police online via: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Community-safety/Knife-gun-crime
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.