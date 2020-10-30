Advanced search

Man charged with possession of knife and using someone’s bank card to buy whiskey

PUBLISHED: 15:37 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 30 October 2020

The 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at Whittlesey bus station on Thursday October 29. Picture: Google Maps

The 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at Whittlesey bus station on Thursday October 29. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A suspected knife-wielding bank card thief who reportedly used his victim’s money to buy a bottle of whiskey has been arrested.

A 32-year-old man was met by police at Whittlesey bus station on Thursday morning (October 29) and was later found to be in possession of a knife.

The man, who lives in Peterborough, has been charged with theft and being in possession of a knife in a public place.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A Peterborough man has been charged with being in possession of a knife following his arrest in Fenland.

“The 32-year-old was arrested at Whittlesey bus station on suspicion of theft and has since been charged with theft by using a bank card belonging to another to buy a bottle of whiskey and being in possession of a knife in a public place.

“He’s been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in December.”

Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife is urged to report it to police online via: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Community-safety/Knife-gun-crime

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Convicted death crash driver who went on the run turns himself into police

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Man charged with possession of knife and using someone’s bank card to buy whiskey

The 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at Whittlesey bus station on Thursday October 29. Picture: Google Maps

First team self-isolate after player tests positive for Covid-19

Wisbech Town FC first-team squad and management are self-isolating after they confirmed a member of the group tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM

Motorcyclist describes horrifying moment his partner was struck by lorry

Sarah and Lee at her brother’s wedding – just 20 days after her incident. Picture: Supplied

Camping and leisure park reveals the ‘secret’ to Covid recovery

The Secret Garden Touring Park has nearly completed their five-year investment plan despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied