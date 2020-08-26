Advanced search

Bus driver may have had ‘micro-sleeping incident’ before fatal A47 crash, coroner hears

PUBLISHED: 17:21 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:26 26 August 2020

A pre-inquest review into the deaths of two men after a collision between a bus and a lorry on the A47 in 2018 heard that the bus driver, Michael Elcombe, may have been involved in an

A pre-inquest review into the deaths of two men after a collision between a bus and a lorry on the A47 in 2018 heard that the bus driver, Michael Elcombe, may have been involved in an "incident of micro-sleeping or nodding off". Pictured is the scene following the crash. Picture by Terry Harris,

Archant

A bus driver who died after colliding with a lorry on the A47 two years ago may have previously been involved in an “incident of micro-sleeping or nodding off”, a coroner has heard.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn heard the submission at a pre-inquest review into the deaths of Michael Elcombe, 45, and Brian Chapman, 76, who both died after the crash at Thorney Toll on June 26, 2018.

Mr Elcombe, of Cley Road, Swaffham was driving a double decker bus travelling between Peterborough and Wisbech before it collided with an HGV. Mr Chapman, of Cherry Road, Kettering and a passenger on the bus, also died at the scene.

Mr Milburn, who held the hearing at Peterborough Town Hall today (August 26), said the HGV was being driven by an employee of Bretts Transport.

The company wants the inquest to include “how Mr Elcombe was permitted to drive the bus without investigation into the previously reported incident of micro-sleeping, or nodding off, or similar condition”.

Mr Milburn said his preliminary view was that “an investigation at this stage would be appropriate” into the alleged incident of micro-sleeping.

Mike Atkins, representing First Eastern Counties, said that Mr Elcombe underwent training and an assessment when he joined the company, and no concerns were raised.

Referring to Mr Elcombe’s sleeping patterns, Mr Atkins said there were no issues about Mr Elcombe from when he joined First Eastern Counties in 2004.

“Any such incident would be more than 10-years-old. We can’t see how investigating an incident that age is likely to assist the inquests,” he said.

Mr Milburn was told that four other people may have known more about Mr Elcombe’s alleged incident before joining First Eastern buses.

MORE: Men who died in A47 bus and lorry crash are named

He said: “As far as the earlier incident regarding Mr Elcombe’s driving is concerned, I am going to keep an open mind and invite the bus company to provide such information and statements as they can in relation to that incident.

“I think it would be helpful to have an overview statement from somebody at Bretts to set out the background for the company, what goes on at the site, details about vehicle movements once you’ve had chance to investigate it.” The inquests were adjourned.

Mr Elcombe’s son, Lee, was in attendance, while Mr Chapman’s niece, great-niece and sister Pamela Elson were also present.

The inquests were adjourned until further evidence has been received. The deadline for First Eastern buses and Bretts Transport to provide more information to the coroner is October 7.

.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’ killed on Fen road

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’ killed on Fen road

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pays tribute to crash victim Stephanie Rivers - ‘a kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’

Her family has paid tribute to Stephanie Rivers who died in a collision on the A141. A petition for speed cameras along the road has already passed 1,200 signatures. Picture; FAMILY

Bus driver may have had ‘micro-sleeping incident’ before fatal A47 crash, coroner hears

A pre-inquest review into the deaths of two men after a collision between a bus and a lorry on the A47 in 2018 heard that the bus driver, Michael Elcombe, may have been involved in an

Former Crossrail boss appointed to Cambridgeshire metro scheme

Simon Wright OBE, a former Crossrail boss, has been appointed to support the development of the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro. Pictures: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Food blogger films ‘dolphin’ swimming in murky River Nene from her window

Food blogger Poppy Everitt filmed what she believes to be a dolphin swimming in the River Nene at Wisbech. Picture: Poppy Everitt/@onmydinnertable

Abseiling stonemason helps cathedral create ‘most digitally recorded historic building ever’

Stonemason Kate Holmes from Architectural & Heritage Scanning Ltd abseils down Peterborough Cathedral to carry out a laser scan., City Centre. Picture by Terry Harris.